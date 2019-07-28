Hive Project (HVN) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,975.00

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Hive Project has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00291109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.01555390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

