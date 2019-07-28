Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $155,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,445,189.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,947. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,235,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 670,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,402,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

