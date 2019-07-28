Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-5.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.946922-7.946922 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,573. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $95.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.