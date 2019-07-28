Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

