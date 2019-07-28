Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3,591,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 539,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

