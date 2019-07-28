Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 23,784,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 529,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,909,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,839,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 957,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,790,000 after purchasing an additional 330,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,806,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 674,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT remained flat at $$11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,945. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. KT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

