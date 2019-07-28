Henry James International Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 167,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE EC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.