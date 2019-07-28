Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $178.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,848,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $196.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

