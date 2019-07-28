Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. Dassault Systemes SE has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

