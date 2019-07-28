Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sasol by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 347,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 146,988 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 118,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $2,587,000.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 162,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

