Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. BBA Icatu Securities downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.71. The stock had a trading volume of 397,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,382. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.43 and a beta of 1.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $672.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.80.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.