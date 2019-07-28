HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 781,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $893.91 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 116,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

