Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.54%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

