Head to Head Contrast: Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) vs. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Valeritas alerts:

This table compares Valeritas and GenMark Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.55 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.08 GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 5.12 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -6.98

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valeritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Valeritas has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valeritas and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valeritas presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.97%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.23%. Given Valeritas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas -183.53% -1,757.04% -87.00% GenMark Diagnostics -71.40% -137.04% -54.05%

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats Valeritas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.