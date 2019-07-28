Head-To-Head Analysis: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and FRONTEO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 10.14 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -113.52 FRONTEO $101.88 million 1.21 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

FRONTEO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRONTEO has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and FRONTEO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.31% -11.33% -4.74% FRONTEO 0.64% 0.23% 0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Proofpoint and FRONTEO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 2 18 0 2.90 FRONTEO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $136.37, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than FRONTEO.

Summary

Proofpoint beats FRONTEO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English. The company assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. It also provides Lit i View, an online eDiscovery software, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. In addition, the company offers electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enables the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; forensic tools; and Lit i View XAMINER, a digital forensic software, and other related hardware and software products. Further, it helps to create document management procedures; conduct corporate risk audits; and comply with legal requirements to provide information to stakeholders. Additionally, the company provides AI solutions in the fields of business intelligence, healthcare, and digital communications. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms, and other organizations under the FRONTEO, KIBIT, and Landscaping brands. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

