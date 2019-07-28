HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3,258.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in HCP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in HCP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in HCP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCP opened at $32.08 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

