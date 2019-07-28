Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 622 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

