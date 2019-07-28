Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $126.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Shares of HAS opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,467,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,256 shares of company stock valued at $33,754,427. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8,221.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,609,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,565,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,891,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 88.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 394,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

