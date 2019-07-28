Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $118.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.69.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,467,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,256 shares of company stock worth $33,754,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

