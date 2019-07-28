Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 230 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721 over the last 90 days. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $235.20. The stock had a trading volume of 548,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.29.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

