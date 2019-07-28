Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 153.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.66. 299,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.59. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

