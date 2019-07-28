Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN accounts for about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 82,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.