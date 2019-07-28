Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,904 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 92,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

