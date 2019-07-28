Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $418,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 16,616,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,517,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

