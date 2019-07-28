Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,866 BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.06% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

NYSEARCA FNGU traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $40.83. 155,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

