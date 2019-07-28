Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of HHS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

