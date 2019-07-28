HarmonyCoin Market Cap Hits $161.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 172.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $161.00 and $2.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.01554982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00119318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000592 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

