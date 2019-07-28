Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

