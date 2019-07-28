Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradata by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 126,603 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Teradata by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Teradata by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 420,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,963. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.57 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.