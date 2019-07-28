Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,258. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

