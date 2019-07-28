Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 909.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,677,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 211,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.77. 2,711,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,377. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

