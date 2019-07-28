Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $116,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,837,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

