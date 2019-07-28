Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 464 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 288,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 7,352,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

