Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $118.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,114.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.73.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock valued at $645,043. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

