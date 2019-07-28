Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,364. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82.

