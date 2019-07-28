Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

HALO stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

