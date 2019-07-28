Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. 299,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,594. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 887,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,039,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

