GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.79 Million

Analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $137.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.54 million. GreenSky posted sales of $105.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.15 million to $550.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.57 million, with estimates ranging from $633.98 million to $710.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $13.76 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 12,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,874,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,590,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,400 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 40.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GreenSky by 155.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 662,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GreenSky by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 861,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,777. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

