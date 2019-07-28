Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Insider Pete Albert Kadens Sells 5,000 Shares

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,264.75.

Pete Albert Kadens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 35,100 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $415,233.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Pete Albert Kadens sold 1,600 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $19,520.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 42,900 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $510,939.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 100,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $1,236,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 12,400 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $159,836.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 8,400 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $107,436.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 35,000 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $460,950.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Pete Albert Kadens sold 7,500 shares of Green Thumb Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00.

Shares of CNSX:GTII traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,451 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

