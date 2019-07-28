GravityCoin Trading Down 26.7% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $167,997.00 and approximately $3,248.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00288463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.01554677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,307,265 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

