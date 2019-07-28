Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0004

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $416,593.00 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00290187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.01561941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00119709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,128,084,621 coins and its circulating supply is 926,295,620 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.