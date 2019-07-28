Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 855,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

