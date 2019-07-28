Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 27,000,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

