Granite Investment Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $137,211,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 800,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,708. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

