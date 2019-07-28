Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

