Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Nextdecade stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. Nextdecade Corp has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

