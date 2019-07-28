Gradient Investments LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,591 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

Shares of PNC opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,829. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

