Gradient Investments LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.