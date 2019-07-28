Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $136.80 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

