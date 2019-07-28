Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 325.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $32.51 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $40.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.